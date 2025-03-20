Concerns voiced over Garda numbers in Galway

The strength of An Garda Síochána in Galway increased slightly this year but there are concerns that rural stations in villages in East Galway are understaffed with just one Garda – or not staffed at all.

Figures obtained by Sinn Féin reveal there were 610 Garda members of all ranks working in Galway City and County in January – that’s six more compared with December 2024.

But the figures show that three stations in Ahascragh, Eyrecourt and Ardrahan do not have a Garda assigned to them.

And 20 rural stations across the county – including Ballygar, Creggs, Kilconnell, Moylough, Carna, Roundstone, Letterfrack, Monivea, Killimor, Kilrickle, Kinvara, Woodford, Indreabhán, Leitir Mór, Rosmuc, Corofin, Barnaderg, Glenamaddy, Milltown and Williamstown – only have one Garda assigned to them, according to the figures obtained by Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin Galway East TD, Louis O’Hara said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had failed to address the problem of declining policing numbers, which was “leaving the people of County Galway exposed and putting the community at risk”.

Commenting on the figures released following a Parliamentary Question, Deputy O’Hara said it was “not good enough that Ahascragh Garda Station has now lost the only Garda assigned to the station, while Eyrecourt and Ardrahan stations remain without any Garda assigned to them also”.

He said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s failure to address the problem of too few gardaí to meet the needs of an increased population was “a dereliction of duty”.

And the Athenry man called on Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan to take action by increasing the training capacity of An Garda Síochána.

Caption: Concerns…Deputy Louis O’Hara.

Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.