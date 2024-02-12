Concerns staff shortfall at City Hall impacting on delivery of vital projects

There are concerns that a shortfall in staff at City Hall will impact the effectiveness of a new economic and community strategy for the city.

It’s a six year plan that sees Galway City Council work closely with a wide range of local stakeholders to advance projects and secure national and European funding.





They could could range from sports facilities and active travel projects, to public spaces and environmental or cultural initiatives.

But Councillor Declan McDonnell says while there are lots of good ideas and initiatives – the staff have to be there to implement them.

