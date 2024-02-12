  • Services

Services

Concerns staff shortfall at City Hall impacting on delivery of vital projects

Published:

Concerns staff shortfall at City Hall impacting on delivery of vital projects
Share story:

There are concerns that a shortfall in staff at City Hall will impact the effectiveness of a new economic and community strategy for the city.

It’s a six year plan that sees Galway City Council work closely with a wide range of local stakeholders to advance projects and secure national and European funding.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

They could could range from sports facilities and active travel projects, to public spaces and environmental or cultural initiatives.

But Councillor Declan McDonnell says while there are lots of good ideas and initiatives – the staff have to be there to implement them.

The post Concerns staff shortfall at City Hall impacting on delivery of vital projects appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Policing meeting hears drugs easier to get than takeaway pizza

Across County Galway, it’s easier now to get drugs than it is to order a takeaway pizza. Th...

no_space
Call for Irish Rail to examine possibility of rail station in Renmore

There’s a call for Irish Rail to examine the possibility of creating a rail station in the ...

no_space
City, Tuam and Ballinasloe eligible for new fund worth €120m to tackle derelict buildings

Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are eligible for a new worth fund €120m to tackle derelict buil...

no_space
Catherine Connolly brands continued delays to Mother and Baby Home redress scheme “absolute disgrace”

Ongoing delays to the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme are not just unacce...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves expansion at Athenry Mart

An Bord Pleanala has approved an expansion at Athenry Mart. The project to build a two story exte...

no_space
Galway county council issued 40 dog control fines last year

Galway county council issued 40 fines for offences under the control of dogs act last year While ...

no_space
Local TD Michael Fitzmaurice joins new Independent Ireland party

Galway/Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has joined the new Independent Ireland party Deputy FItzm...

no_space
Portiuncula Hospital to hold Remembrance Service for bereaved parents this evening

Portiuncula Hospital is holding a Remembrance Service this evening for families who have experien...

no_space
Galway ministers join the St Patrick’s Day jet set

Galway’s two ministers will be among a team of 38 Government representatives who will trot the gl...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up