Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over road safety issues at Ballindooley junction on the Headford Road.
City councillor Frank Fahy says a growing number of motorists are using the area as a rat run at peak times creating a serious safety hazard for local residents.
City officials advised meetings have been held with TII regarding Ballindooley on a number of occasions, in conjunction with the county council.
The meeting heard the design phase for safety works will be progressed next year.
Concerns raised over safety issues at Ballindooley cross
