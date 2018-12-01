Concerns raised over lack of funding to repair downgraded roads across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being raised over the County Council’s lack of funding to repair roads which are being downgraded across Galway.

When roads are downgraded from national to regional status, the ownership of the road and its repair passes from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to the local authority.

However, Councillor Joe Byrne says they simply do not have the funds to repair these roads once they’re reclassified – and many are in a terrible condition.

It’s as major works are now underway between Cloghan Castle and Kilchreest on the old N66, which is currently in the process of being downgraded.

Councillor Byrne says it’s vital that Transport Infrastructure Ireland follow this example and fully repair all roads set to be reclassified.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm at 1…