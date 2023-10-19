Concerns raised of toxicity of site for gas turbine at Tynagh
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Concerns have been raised over the potential toxicity of the land chosen for a gas turbine between Loughrea and Portumna.
At a recent meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, councillors said there is fear among locals of the plan to construct the 350 megawatt open cycle turbine on the Tynagh site.
Councillor Shane Curley highlighted an EPA report which states there is potential health risks if the land is dug up.
Senior Executive Planner, Alan O Connell, says one of their risk mitigation measures is to cover the land with new soil, rather than digging.
However, Councillor Shane Curley says it’s not enough to simply reduce risks:
