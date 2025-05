This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There are concerns that overflowing bottle and clothes bins in Ballinasloe could be leading to illegal dumping.

Local councillors are in agreement that action needs to be taken to tackle the issue, particularly around bank holidays.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons believes people could become tempted to illegally dump when they discover the bins are at capacity.

Councillor Parsons feels numerous solutions including CCTV could ease the problem.