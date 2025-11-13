  • Services

Concerns over the possibility of paid parking in Salthill

Published:

Concerns over the possibility of paid parking in Salthill
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns have been raised over the possibility of paid parking for Salthill including for along the Prom

The matter was first brought up at the recent city council 2026 budget workshop

City West Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins says if introduced it could lead to an overflow of parking in nearby residential areas such as Rockbarton

Councillor Higgins is adamant that a decision this big can’t be rushed through without proper consultation and planning.

