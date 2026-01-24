Concerns over street safety for pedestrians in Gort

-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 3 minutes read
By Avril Horan
CONCERNS have been raised over dangerous footpaths and inadequate public lighting in Gort following a recent near-miss.
Uneven footpaths on George’s Street and Bridge Street pose a significant trip hazard, particularly for older people and those with mobility difficulties, according to Independent Cllr Geraldine Donohue.
She said safety fears in the area are compounded by poor lighting, especially under the bridge, which contributed to the near miss.
“The person involved was wearing dark clothing and the lighting in the area was very poor,” Cllr Donohue told the Connacht Tribune.
“Better lighting would have made them visible,” she said, adding that the area under the bridge, along with Bridge Street and George’s Street, is ‘extremely dark’.
She stressed that such incidents should be treated as a warning and addressed proactively.
“The fact that no one was injured should be seen as a positive,” she said.
“It means a more serious accident or fatality was prevented. But it also highlights a serious safety issue that needs to be dealt with.”
Cllr Donohue said the footpaths in question do not fall under the town’s public realm works and should be treated as basic, ongoing maintenance.
“You don’t need a feasibility report to fix a footpath. This is about public safety,” she said.
“We are spending so much money on the Square and redirecting traffic, yet we can’t get the basics right on the upper end of town, and on Georges Street.”
Council officials confirmed at this month’s meeting of Loughrea Municipal District that no funding is currently available for the footpath works.
They said costings could be prepared for consideration through Notice of Motion funding.
In relation to public lighting, officials said correspondence has been received and that a review of the areas highlighted will be carried out, with works expected to be addressed in the coming weeks.
Councillors also raised concerns that the change to LED lighting does not provide the same level of coverage.
While officials said their understanding is that the illumination is “like for like”, Cllr Jimmy McClearn (FG) said the lights are “too focused and don’t have the spread.”
Cllr Michael Regan (FF) agreed there are “dark spots since we changed the light bulbs from orange to white” and argued that “they are not strong enough.”
Meanwhile, Cllr Ivan Canning (FF) raised concerns about the visibility of road signs from Shannon to Gort along the motorway.
He said the signs did not reflect clearly in the dark and questioned whether a different cleaning product may have caused the issue.
“I couldn’t read the signs until I was right up on them,” he said.
“They didn’t reflect off the light and I couldn’t see them. It was like some washer went over the letters. Is it something we are cleaning the signs with?”
Officials confirmed the visibility issue will be investigated, as it could pose difficulties for motorists travelling at night.
■ Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Concerns…Cllr Geraldine Donohue.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Minister says new legislation will help to reduce road deaths and injuries
The Galway Minister with responsibility for road safety has highlighted what he described as two ...
Feuding couples get hot and heavy outside Conamara school
A verbal row over ‘silly stuff’ between two women outside a Conamara school during a scheduled tr...
Dunmore residents out in force to demand action on street widening plan
Several hundred protesters turned out in Dunmore lastweekend to express their frustration of the ...
Dubliner admits arson at home of city woman in her eighties
By Ronan Judge A 21-year-old Dublin man has pleaded guilty to an arson attack that endangered ...
Speeding cars and wrong-way driving on one-way street put residents at risk
By Avril Horan SPEEDING motorists and drivers travelling the wrong way on a one-way system are...
Driver reversed into woman and Garda van on same day
By Ronan Judge A 23-year-old man who reversed a car into a woman at the Galway Shopping Centre...
Residents don’t want the Galway City Council to cut their hedges
By Avril Horan Residents of Grattan Park are involved in a dispute with city officials over he...
Jail for woman who attacked another on church grounds
By Ronan Judge A serial offender who repeatedly struck another woman during an assault on the ...
Rats ‘wait for breakfast’ as gulls rip open restaurant bags
By Avril Horan SEAGULLS searching for food are tearing open plastic bags full of scraps left o...