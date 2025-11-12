Concerns over safety of residents at Corralea Court Hotel in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns have been voiced over the safety of the residents of the Corralea Court Hotel in Tuam, currently in use as an IPAS centre.

The matter was discussed by local councillors this week, in the aftermath of a viral video showing a student being assaulted in the town.

Two male teenagers were referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme over the attack on the boy, who was born here to Bangladeshi parents.

The matter was raised by Councillor Shaun Cunniffe, who said it doesn’t look like the Corralea Court Hotel will revert to normal use.

He further expressed concern over child safety, and wanted to know if there were strict controls in place with regards access.

Councillor Andrew Reddington echoed these concerns, and wondered if Galway County Council has a role to play in monitoring the centre.

The answer was no – the local authority has no role in planning permission for IPAS centres, health and safety audits, or any form of monitoring.

Councillor Shaun Cunniffe asked that an update be sought from the Department of Justice.

He further noted that local businesses were sorry to hear the Correlea Court Hotel would not be returning to its previous use.

He said they feel there’s a big gap in the town in terms of tourist accommodation, and a place for social activity in the heart of the town.