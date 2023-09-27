Concerns over safety at rural schools as County Speed Limit Review suspended
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom- There’s concern for road safety in some rural areas of Galway – including around schools – as the County Speed Limit Review has been suspended.
The review, underway since last year, is an extensive undertaking involving input from local councillors and communities.
But it now cannot move forward, due to the announcement of a national review of speed limits earlier this month.
At a meeting at County Hall this week, Councillor Martina Kinnane said it’s incredibly disappointing given the urgency of safety issues in many rural areas.
Councillor Kinnane says it’s the incorrect decision and outlines some areas she feels badly need speed reductions.
