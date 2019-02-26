Concerns over road safety between Headford and Shrule due to pavement works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over road safety from Headford to Shrule due to ongoing pavement works.

Tuam area councillor Billy Connelly told a meeting at County Hall that he has been inundated with representations regarding the stretch of road.

The Independent councillor says he has received reports of 7 to 10 collisions on the stretch being resurfaced over the weekend period.

Meanwhile fellow Tuam area councillor Mary Hoade said she’s disappointed that the wider realignment project for Headford to Shrule is not on a priority list with TII.

A six kilometre stretch at Luimnagh was realigned in recent years.She says some sections between Headford and Shrule are so narrow that it's very difficult for two large vehicles to pass.