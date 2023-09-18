Concerns over repeated Do Not Consume notices for Inishbofin water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over repeated Do Not Consume notices being issued for the Inishbofin water supply.

A notice was issued for islanders last week – and Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív says residents dealt with a similar notice for several months last year too.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It had been hoped the problem was weather-related and would not re-occur, while it was also anticipated that works carried out would rectify the problem.

However, the manganese issue has resurfaced, and Deputy Ó Cúiv says it is causing huge disruption for islanders: