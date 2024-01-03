  • Services

Services

Concerns over pace of progress for Mountbellew Wastewater Treatment Scheme

Published:

Concerns over pace of progress for Mountbellew Wastewater Treatment Scheme
Concerns are being raised over the pace of progress being made on development of the Mountbellew Wastewater Treatment Scheme.

Planning permission was granted in 2022, and Galway East TD Sean Canney says these projects are taking too long to deliver.


The Independent TD says the scheme is a vital component in delivering housing, and so, it needs to be fast-tracked.

Deputy Canney says he is putting pressure on Uisce Éireann to treat the plans as a matter of urgency.

 

The post Concerns over pace of progress for Mountbellew Wastewater Treatment Scheme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

