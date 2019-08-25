Concerns over low take up of debt settlement schemes in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the low number of householders in Galway who have benefited from government debt settlement processes.

Less than 100 households in the city and county have benefited from the ‘Mortgage to Rent’ scheme since the second quarter of 2015.

That’s according to figures obtained by Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv.

The Fianna Fail deputy argues that considering the size of debt problems, the scheme does not appear to have had a significant impact.

Nationally, on the Mortgage to Rent Scheme, out of 4,712 applications, only 527 have been completed.

Deputy O’Cuiv claims people find the conditions of the scheme very arduous and changes are needed.