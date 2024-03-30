  • Services

Services

Concerns over “languishing” major relief road project in Ballinasloe

Published:

Concerns over “languishing” major relief road project in Ballinasloe
Share story:

Concerns are being raised over the “languishing” nature of a project to build a major relief road in Ballinasloe.

Funds were allocated in 2014 – but essentially nothing has happened since.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

At a meeting at County Hall, Councillor Evelyn Parsons was disappointed to see no funding for the project in the 2024 roads programme.

However, a commitment was given by engineers that they will hold a meeting to discuss getting the ball rolling.

Councillor Parsons has been speaking to David Nevin.

The post Concerns over “languishing” major relief road project in Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Glenamaddy and Dunmore Drama Groups qualify for All-Ireland Drama Finals

The Glenamaddy Players and Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society are celebrating this afternoon after ...

no_space
Two men arrested in connection with major fire in Rosscahill released without charge

Two men arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge....

no_space
Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow

The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is to host a rally in the city tomorrow to mark Palestin...

no_space
Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful

The grazing of Dexter cows in Ballyloughane in Renmore is to be extended – as their presenc...

no_space
Two women arrested in connection with Rosscahill fire released without charge

Two women who were arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released with...

no_space
Young Connemara man named as victim of Roscommon road crash

The young Connemara man who died in a road crash in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night has been name...

no_space
Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra

The green light has been given for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital I...

no_space
Plans lodged for significant housing development in Moycullen

Plans have been lodged for a significant housing development in Moycullen. The project led by Sol...

no_space
ATU staff to exhibit artworks in city churches to mark Easter ceremonies

Student teachers in creative arts from ATU Galway are to showcase a special art exhibition in cit...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up