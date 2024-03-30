Concerns over “languishing” major relief road project in Ballinasloe

Concerns are being raised over the “languishing” nature of a project to build a major relief road in Ballinasloe.

Funds were allocated in 2014 – but essentially nothing has happened since.





At a meeting at County Hall, Councillor Evelyn Parsons was disappointed to see no funding for the project in the 2024 roads programme.

However, a commitment was given by engineers that they will hold a meeting to discuss getting the ball rolling.

Councillor Parsons has been speaking to David Nevin.

