Concerns over future of new 50 bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being expressed over future plans for a new 50 bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Galway Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy is highlighting the issue in light of the overspend on the new National Children’s Hospital.

Plans were in place for the construction of the 50 bed unit at Portiuncla Hospital, but Deputy Murphy now fears these will be pushed down the line.

The Fianna Fail TD states that clear commitments were given by the government to this project along with other regional projects.

