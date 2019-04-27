Concerns over funding for Portiuncula 50-bed unit

A local TD has accused Health Minister Simon Harris of “hollow promises” over plans to build a 50-bed unit at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, warning funding could be restricted by the National Children’s Hospital debacle.

In response to a Parliamentary Question from Deputy Eugene Murphy, Minister Harris said the HSE and Department of Health are currently working on the Capital Plan for 2019 (allocation of spending throughout the health service).

The Roscommon-Galway TD had sought clarification on the status of the Portiuncula plans.

“The HSE Capital Plan will propose the projects that can progress in 2019 and beyond, having regard to the available capital funding, the number of large national capital projects currently underway, the cashflow requirements attaching to each project and the relevant priority,” the Minister replied.

Deputy Murphy raised concerns about the viability of the project and believes the National Children’s Hospital overruns may restrict funding.

“The promises made by the Minister ring rather hollow, as all of these promises depend on inclusion in the HSE Capital Plan. Reading between the lines, I would still have concerns about Portiuncula and the replacement 50-bed unit at Sacred Heart Hospital in Roscommon.

“Bed space and overall capacity is reaching critical levels at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and the new 50-bed unit at the hospital is shovel ready and just awaiting the green light by Government. It looks unlikely this will happen anytime soon.

“I have once again raised this matter in Dáil. These projects cannot be left on the drawing board. Geography should not be a deciding factor in the level of healthcare available,” said Deputy Murphy.

Minister Harris noted that tender documents are being prepared for the Portiuncula plans “with a view to commencing an enabling works contract in 2019”, but said this was “subject to the availability of funding”.