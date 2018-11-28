Concerns over continued delays in progressing modular building at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the continuing delays in progressing the modular building at Merlin Park Hospital.

It’s been three years since a leak in the roof caused a theatre closure.

One theatre is now in operation which has led to reduced capacity for orthopaedic elective surgery.

At a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum West, officials advised that the main contract documents are undergoing a review by solicitors and it’s hoped the planning application will be lodged by year end.

City councillor Padraig Conneely argued the waiting list for orthopaedic surgery is getting longer and this is a cause of great pain and frustration for patients.

Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove said the modular build will incorporate two theatres and advised resources will be sought to maximise the level of activity on site once the modular building is in operation and there are three physical theatres available.

She stated all avenues will be explored including the NTPF which supports in-sourcing in some cases.

The COO acknowledged the procurement has been a protracted and difficult process and advised a work programme will be available at the next meeting.

Councillor Conneely said he’s disappointed with the rate of progress as patient numbers grow.