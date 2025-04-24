  • Services

Concerns over appearance of "illegal encampments" around Lough Atalia

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns are being raised over the appearance of “illegal encampments” around the Lough Atalia area.

Councillor Shane Forde says over the past week, 9 tents appeared around the walkway that leads from Renmore around to Lough Atalia Road.

Some of the tents, he says, were big enough to hold families, or up to six people.

Most of these tents and their occupants have since been moved, but Councillor Forde says there are still one or two tents in the area.

He feels if people have fallen on tough times they should engage with Galway City Council’s homeless services.

 

