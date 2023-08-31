Concerns for a “difficult and dangerous” winter in Limerick, Cork and Galway University Hospitals
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is concerned about a “difficult and dangerous” winter in hospitals, with UHG one of the top concerns
This month, 9720 people were admitted to hospitals nationwide without a bed, with UHG the third most overcrowded
University Hospital Limerick was the worst affected at 1885 patients, followed by Cork University Hospital at 984 and University Hospital Galway at 920
At Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, it’s been the worst August on record for overcrowding
There were 304 patients on trolleys overall – not far off double the previous record, which was recorded last year.
Labour’s Health Spokesperson, Duncan Smith, says plans need to be put in place to avoid dangerous conditions.
More like this:
City event to mark first anniversary of the death of playwright Patricia Burke Brogan
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An event to mark the first anniversary of the death of renowned G...
Report calls for community-owned hotel to be established in Mountbellew
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report is to be launched in Mountbellew tonight, which prop...
Galway authors join campaign to champion childrens’ books by Irish authors
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two renowned Galway authors have joined the campaign to champion ...
County Council locked in talks to take ownership of Dunguaire Castle
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council remains locked in talks to take ownership o...
Rents in Galway up 10 percent over past year
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rents in Galway are up by 10 percent over the past year, accordin...
Last month worst August on record for overcrowding at Portiuncula
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Meanwhile, last month was the worst August on record for overcrow...
Staffing and access to services highlighted as main challenges for Galway CAHMS
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Low levels of staffing and access to services are the main challe...
New guidelines may limit new houses in Galway to one parking space
Galway Bay fm newsroom – New housing developments in Galway located near good public trans...
Strong interest in Ballinasloe land for sale at public auction
Paddy Keane Auctioneers are offering for sale by Public Auction on September 8th at Gullanes Hote...