  • Services

Services

Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle School raised in the Dáil

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle School raised in the Dáil
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle National School in Athenry have been raised in the Dáil

A review is due to be completed in the coming weeks but parents of children with additional needs fear the allocation is to be reduced from 10 SNAs to just 3 or 4

Sinn Féin Galway East Deputy Louis O’Hara raised the issue in the Dáil requesting that such a drastic cut is not allowed to happen

The Deputy told Galway Bay fm news afterwards that he was very disappointed that the Minister for Specual Education Michael Moynihan did not reply

In his contribution Deputy O’Hara said such an action would be a failure to the children

More like this:
no_space
Trolley figures low in Galway's public hospitals ahead of bank holiday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTrolley figures are relatively low in Galway's public...

no_space
Bank of Ireland to host fraud awareness event at Eyre Square branch

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBank of Ireland is hosting a fraud awareness event at...

no_space
Significant increase in job vacancies across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a significant increase in job vacancies ...

no_space
Post mortem to take place at UHG today on woman who died in Roscommon crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA post mortem is due to take place today at UHG on th...

no_space
Local TD and Junior Transport Minister calls on RSA to deal with long driving test wait times

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Transport Minister and Galway East TD Sean Can...

no_space
Age and Opportunity groups in Galway get funding for physical activity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM79 Age and Opportunity groups in Galway are to receiv...

no_space
Progress made on elective hospital plan for Merlin Park

The long-awaited elective hospital for Galway at Merlin Park has taken “its first significant ste...

no_space
Devon suffer semi-final agony for second time in three years

North End United 1 Salthill Devon 0 (After extra time) By Mike Rafferty in Bunclody S...

no_space
Final touches put to annual Folk Fest programme

Lloyd Cole, Martha Wainwright, Seán Keane, Fionn Regan, Don Stiffe, Ultan Conlon The Scratch, Kíl...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up