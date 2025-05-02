Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle School raised in the Dáil

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle National School in Athenry have been raised in the Dáil

A review is due to be completed in the coming weeks but parents of children with additional needs fear the allocation is to be reduced from 10 SNAs to just 3 or 4

Sinn Féin Galway East Deputy Louis O’Hara raised the issue in the Dáil requesting that such a drastic cut is not allowed to happen

The Deputy told Galway Bay fm news afterwards that he was very disappointed that the Minister for Specual Education Michael Moynihan did not reply

In his contribution Deputy O’Hara said such an action would be a failure to the children