Concerns about Galway City’s image as street fight videos go viral

A vicious assault on a man and woman in Eyre Square last weekend, which has gone viral on social media, has portrayed a shocking image of Galway City, according to a former mayor.

Councillor Michael Crowe told the Galway City Tribune that like thousands of other people, he was shocked at the wanton violence in the assault which occurred in broad daylight last Friday afternoon in Eyre Square.

Gardaí investigating the incident are pursuing a definite line of inquiry and have identified the alleged culprit who is due to be questioned in relation to an assault causing harm and a breach of public order.

“This was really an awful incident, happening in broad daylight in one of the most visited areas of the city at Eyre Square. Tourists and locals – including woman and children – were in the vicinity when this incident happened,” said Cllr Crowe.

In the video footage of the assault (pictured), a man stripped to the waist can be seen repeatedly punching and kicking the victim after knocking him to the ground. The perpetrator of the assault – and the two victims – are understood to be all known to each other.

Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that Gardaí were pursuing a definite line of inquiry in their investigation of the assault incident and had identified the person involved.

