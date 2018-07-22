Concern over speeding at Ruanemore in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over speeding at Ruanemore in Claregalway.

The matter was raised at Athenry Oranmore District level where councillor Malachy Noone said the road, which is located beside the new pitches, is being treated like a racing track.

He urged officials to consider introducing measures such as speed ramps in a bid to increase road safety in the residential area.

