  • Services

Services

Concern over slow pace of delivery of active travel projects in Connemara

Published:

Concern over slow pace of delivery of active travel projects in Connemara
Share story:

Concerns are being raised over the slow pace of delivery of active travel projects across Connemara.

An update was provided to local councillors at County Hall, outlining measures including footpaths, cycle schemes, lighting and the safe route to school programme.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The meeting heard that over the past few years, over €3m has been spent on active travel in the region.

While there was no question among councillors as to the positive nature of the measures, some concerns were expressed about the slow pace of delivery.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has been speaking to David Nevin:

The post Concern over slow pace of delivery of active travel projects in Connemara appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Water tankers set up as major leak leaves Clifden without a water supply

A major leak on the watermain network has left Clifden without a water supply. Residents and busi...

no_space
Renmore’s Bons Secours Hospital opens third endoscopy room

The Bon Secours Hospital in Renmore in the city has opened a third endoscopy room and expanded mi...

no_space
ATU gets lion’s share of remote campus multi-million euro fund

Atlantic Technological University is to get the lion’s share of a remote campus 4.5 million...

no_space
Éamon Ó Cuiv leads local tributes to late Galway politician Tom Hussey

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuiv is leading the local tributes to former Galway politician...

no_space
Galway to be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm hits Ireland

Galway will be back under a severe wind alert tomorrow evening as a new storm will hit Ireland St...

no_space
Galway City Council’s spot checks to stamp out smoky coal

Retailers of solid fuels in Galway City are being chosen at random for inspections to ensure they...

no_space
Disruption to water supply in Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore and Loughrea areas

There’s disruption to the water supply in the Tuam, Claregalway, Oranmore and Loughrea area...

no_space
Rag Week back on campus in Galway – 13 years after ban for bad behaviour

Rag Week will return to the University of Galway campus next month, after being banished for bad ...

no_space
Galway City Council rejects plans for 91-bedroom extension to hotel

Planning permission has been refused for a second time for the extension of a city centre hotel i...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up