Concern over serious delays to Grants of Probate across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns are being raised over serious delays to Grants of Probate across Galway.

A Grant of Probate is a legal document that confirms the authority of an executor to manage and distribute the assets of a person who had died, as per their will.

But Galway East Sinn Fein TD Louis O Hara says due to a lack of staff, there’s a major backlog in Galway.