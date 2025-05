This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns are being raised over the move of a school bus stop from the South Doughiska Road.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers has learned that Bus Éireann will pick up children along the Old Dublin Road from tomorrow

The issue has come about following the installation of new cycle bollards on the temporary stop in Roscam.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Cheevers has been speaking to Sarah Slevin