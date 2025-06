This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The latest round of deliberate removals of lifebuoys from waterways across the city is being condemned by Water Safety Ireland.

It says there’s ongoing problems along the River Corrib, and at the seafront – and the consequences could be fatal.

In some cases, there’s been reports of the rope attached to the stolen lifebuoys spotted being used as clothesline.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Roger Sweeney of Water Safety Ireland said it’s a nationwide problem.