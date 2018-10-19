Concern over lack of progress over safety measures at Oughterard bridge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being expressed over a lack of progress in introducing safety measures at the bridge in Oughterard.

The matter arose at this weeks meeting of the Connemara Municipal District – where an update was requested on plans for a new roadbridge.

Councillors were advised that a report has recently been completed on the Pearl Mussel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland will assess the next step.

However, Councillor Niamh Byrne asked for a briefing on the outcome of a recent health and safety audit – only to be told it was not available.

Councillor Byrne says pedestrians are facing serious safety hazards and measures are needed sooner rather than later.