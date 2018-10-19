Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being expressed over a lack of progress in introducing safety measures at the bridge in Oughterard.
The matter arose at this weeks meeting of the Connemara Municipal District – where an update was requested on plans for a new roadbridge.
Councillors were advised that a report has recently been completed on the Pearl Mussel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland will assess the next step.
However, Councillor Niamh Byrne asked for a briefing on the outcome of a recent health and safety audit – only to be told it was not available.
Councillor Byrne says pedestrians are facing serious safety hazards and measures are needed sooner rather than later.
Concern over lack of progress over safety measures at Oughterard bridge
