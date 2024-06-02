Concerns are being raised over a significant hurdle being encountered in maintaining some piers around Lough Corrib.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says the big problem is that many of the piers are actually on private land.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

He says this means that although the landowners are fully on board, Galway County Council cannot get funding for works on private land.

As a result, he says many of the piers are in poor condition and in desperate need of works.

Councillor Reddington has been speaking to David Nevin about the situation:

The post Concern over difficulty of maintaining Lough Corrib piers due to land ownership issues appeared first on Galway Bay FM.