Concern over difficulty of maintaining Lough Corrib piers due to land ownership issues
Concerns are being raised over a significant hurdle being encountered in maintaining some piers around Lough Corrib.
Councillor Andrew Reddington says the big problem is that many of the piers are actually on private land.
He says this means that although the landowners are fully on board, Galway County Council cannot get funding for works on private land.
As a result, he says many of the piers are in poor condition and in desperate need of works.
Councillor Reddington has been speaking to David Nevin about the situation:
