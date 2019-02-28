Concern over bed blockers at city public hospitals as overcrowing crisis continues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the growing number of ‘bed-blockers’ at the city’s public hospitals.

The matter was raised at Regional Health Forum where officials advised 37 people at UHG and Merlin Park hospitals are at the facilities for more than 60 days.

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea argued only 14 of these patients were listed as receiving active treatment and 14 more are awaiting long-term care applications.

The meeting heard that of the 37, 3 are homeless while 6 patients are going through the ‘Ward of Court’ process.

Officials advised while the group is very focused on discharges, there are challenges.

She said the homeless issue has been a feature in the past few years and was rare five years ago and requires a multi-agency approach including housing agencies.

At 10, hear Councillor Killilea who argued that efforts must increase to get these people out of hospital and into another healthcare unit…

*