Concern over antisocial behaviour at Terryland forest park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway says anti-social behaviour is now a growing problem at Terryland forest park.

The 5.2 kilometre loop is home to 100 thousand trees and 350 wildlife species.

Mayor Niall McNelis says the park is now a hotspot for drinking with over 400 bottles and a keg found in one area.

He is calling on the community warden and the Gardai to clamp down on antisocial behaviour and littering to preserve the ‘people’s park’ if the city’s green leaf status is to be protected.