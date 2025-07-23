Concern over AI in Oireachtas na Gaeilge competitions

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The organisers of the highly regarded annual literary competition Oireachtas na Gaeilge are concerned about artificial intelligence resources

Galway has a proud history in the competition where expertise will be availed of this year to spot any use of AI as Máirtín Ó Catháin explains

Oireachtas na Gaeilge, founded in 1897 has fostered and championed the Irish language in Ireland and around the world.

The literary competitions comprising prose and poetry have long been a cornerstone in that effort.

Writers such as internationally known Máirtín Ó Cadhain from An Spidéal have been winners in the past, as were many more from the Galway Gaeltacht areas.

They had a singular intelligence and it was their own.

Now there is Artificial Intelligence and if it is spotted in a poem, story or journalistic feature, such an entry will be deemed invalid by Oireachtas adjudicators.

That could be easier said than done as people with expertise say AI has good Irish.

While AI has not been specifically referred to in the ground rules, it is nonetheless stated that an entry for the Oireachtas competitions must be bona fide.