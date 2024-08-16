Concern in Tuam over lack of clarity on plans to house 100 asylum seekers at Corralea Court Hotel

There’s growing frustration in Tuam over a lack of clarity on plans to house more than 100 asylum seekers at the Corralea Court Hotel.

Local councillors only learned of the move in the recent days – and say there’s a huge amount of questions to be answered.





Ukrainian refugees had been living at the hotel for the past 18 months, but were taken elsewhere on short notice earlier this week – including one family as far as Letterfrack in Connemara.

David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Pete Roche about the situation.

