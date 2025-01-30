Concern in Claregalway that schools weren't evacuated sooner given threat from fire at battery manufacturing plant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Emergency services remain at Claregalway Corporate Park where a container which is being monitored for Lithium contamination.

It’s related to a fire which broke out at the Xerotech battery company at the Corporate Park yesterday.

The situation forced the precautionary evacuation of Claregalway National School, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Educate Together Primary School, businesses in the Corporate Park and around a dozen homes in Lakeview earlier

Galway County Council says the significant evacuation measures in Claregalway were “purely precautionary”

From Claregalway, David Nevin sent us this report where he and Chloe Nolan also spoke to local residents and a business owner, whose premises is a neighbour of Xerotech