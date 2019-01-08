Concern illegal dump in Gort may be organised operation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that an illegal dump in Gort may be an organised operation due to the sheer scale of dumping.

The dumping blackspot is located around 70 metres from Gort Railway Station and 10 metres from the Gort River.

The area was the focus of a major clean up in August 2017 which secured significant financial backing from the county council.

Local campaigner David Murray says the dump contains household waste, car parts, tyres and kitchen sinks.

He has described the areas as a warzone.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…