Concern Group against Portumna power generator cautiously optimistic as permission refused for one section
The Concern Group against the proposed Portumna power generator is cautiously optimistic as planning permission has been refused for one section, the energy storage facility
There has been major local opposition to the project at Coolpowra which also includes a reserve gas-fired power generator, and a grid substation.
The site is around 5km north west of Portumna and almost 4km south east of Killimor.
Permission for the energy storage facility was refused on three grounds – one of which was that the road network isn’t suitable.
County planners also felt the project hadn’t shown that nearby conservation sites wouldn’t be affected, and that the energy storage facility is premature
Speaking to Galway Talks, Paul Madden spokesperson East Galway Gas Plant Concern Group says they’ve made submissions against the other two sections of the project
