Concern for road safety due to roaming deer in county

Concern over roaming deer in various parts of the county was raised at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week. (11/2)

Community representative on the policing committee, Gerry Larkin from Abbey Loughrea queried if the issue of deer on roads is an issue across the county.

Gerry Larkin said that 11 and a half per cent of Ireland is currently covered in forestry and this is expected to double in size over the next decade.

He asked committee members if there is anything local authorities or gardaí can do to minimise the risk of death or injury due to collisions with deer on county roads.

Councillor Michael Connolly said that roaming deer are a problem in Caltra, Ahascragh, Ballygar and Moylough and it’s a situation that’s extremely dangerous for road safety.

Councillor Joe Byrne said there are major concerns about deer in the Derrybrien area and erecting signage to alert drivers would be a big help.