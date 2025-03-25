Concern as almost 100 asylum applicants set to be placed in Kinvara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s concerns over confirmation that additional families seeking asylum will be placed in Kinvara.

Councillor Paul Killilea says an additional 98 people are set to be housed at the Merriman Hotel, which is the only hotel in the area.

He says locals are very concerned at the potential economic impact of several more years without a hotel for tourists.

And Councillor Killilea also told John Morley locals are also unhappy at the complete lack of information and consultation.