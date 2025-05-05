  • Services

Services

Concern additional rail infrastructure has not been included for the development of Galway City in the National Planning Framework.

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Concern additional rail infrastructure has not been included for the development of Galway City in the National Planning Framework.
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concern has been expressed that additional rail infrastructure has not been included among the key enablers for the development of Galway City in the National Planning Framework.

That is according to Fianna Fail Deputy John Connolly who says that the absence of rail infrastructure to facilitate the City’s development contrasts with Waterford, Cork and Limerick, where the NPF details enhanced use of rail infrastructure in all three cities.

In a Dáil contribution on the National Planning Framework, Deputy Connolly said this was a “puzzling and disappointing omission” given Galway City Council’s NPF submission which highlighted the “potential for transport-orientated development along the rail track between Galway and Athenry”.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Connolly said that it was is important that those projects are specifically mentioned in the review of the National Development Plan.

More like this:
no_space
Galway RNLI encourages the mile a day in May fundraising initiative

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway RNLI is encouraging everyone to run a mile...

no_space
Galway involvement yields success in All-Ireland Amateur Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was success at the individual and group level a...

no_space
Ballyforan facility seen as a game-changer for tourism along Galway/Roscommon border

A ONE million euro plus Greenway route through a famous bog close to Ballyforan village on the Ga...

no_space
Huge drop in Galway house sales

The number of homes available to buy in Galway has plummeted this year — at the same time as pric...

no_space
Cathaoirleach chooses two Galway charities to benefit from proceeds of Gala Night

Two worthy Galway charities will benefit from a Gala Night hosted by the current Cathaoirleach of...

no_space
Fisherman located safe and well after going missing on Lough Corrib

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fisherman has been located safe and well after goin...

no_space
Deputy Catherine Connolly slams Government for its 'failure' to recognise carers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly has slammed the Gov...

no_space
Glenamaddy Players await results from the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe curtain came down on the All-Ireland Confined Dra...

no_space
Work progressing on the redevelopment of Ceannt Station

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe redevelopment of Ceannt Station is progressing we...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up