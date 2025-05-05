Concern additional rail infrastructure has not been included for the development of Galway City in the National Planning Framework.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concern has been expressed that additional rail infrastructure has not been included among the key enablers for the development of Galway City in the National Planning Framework.

That is according to Fianna Fail Deputy John Connolly who says that the absence of rail infrastructure to facilitate the City’s development contrasts with Waterford, Cork and Limerick, where the NPF details enhanced use of rail infrastructure in all three cities.

In a Dáil contribution on the National Planning Framework, Deputy Connolly said this was a “puzzling and disappointing omission” given Galway City Council’s NPF submission which highlighted the “potential for transport-orientated development along the rail track between Galway and Athenry”.

Speaking this morning, Deputy Connolly said that it was is important that those projects are specifically mentioned in the review of the National Development Plan.