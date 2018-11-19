Galway Bay fm newsroom – There is concern about the discovery of a dead dog at a church grounds in the city.
It’s understood the decapitated dog was discovered at Ballinfoile Church late last weekin a spot which has been the site of illegal dumping in the past.
Gardaí were called to the scene by the local parish priest.
Concern about disposal of decapitated dog on city church grounds
