Conamara Sea Week – forty years a-growing!

For four decades, the Conamara Sea Week Festival has been celebrating and spotlighting the unique and rich environment, marine life and cultural heritage of the north-west Connemara region. And this year’s 40th annual Festival marks another major milestone in its history when it takes place in Letterfrack from Sunday, October 19, to Monday, October 28.

The programme has events and activities to suit all ages, with workshops, art, music, talks, walks and much more.

It also shines a light on the climate and biodiversity crises and the importance of local actions to combat these global challenges.

A special tribute with musicians and friends of the festival will also take place to acknowledge the contribution of founders of Conamara Sea Week, Leo and Clare Hallissey.

An education programme forms a central element of the festival and local students from primary and secondary schools, Youthreach, GRETB and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will all be involved.

Clean Coast, which works with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline and ocean life, will carry out a micro-plastic analysis on local beaches, while Sibéal Regan from Galway Atlantaquaria will bring children on an exploratory journey under the sea.

The education outreach team from Connemara National Park will join local artists and designers to work with students for the spectacular Night Light’s Parade, a magical display of lights and creativity throughout the village.

Maria Hitchcox will run art classes on the weekend, using only found and natural materials, and there will be a Hula Hoop workshop with Dizzy Elf.

A Climate and Biodiversity Seminar brings together researchers, artists and activists, highlighting actions being taken to reduce the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Connemara National Park will offer a series of guided walks and biodiversity workshops. There’s also a guided shore walk, bird identification and sustainable gardening workshops available to book. Documentary film maker, Ken O’Sullivan will join this year’s programme for a dive into the deep oceans.

Pictured: Conamara Sea Week’s Night Lights Festival Parade. Photo: Aoife Herriott