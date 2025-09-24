Conamara schools flock for inclusion on Safe Routes expansion

A TOTAL of 13 schools across Conamara have made applications to be included in the Safe Routes to School [SRTS] Active Travel Programme, local councillors were told at their meeting in County Hall.

In a report presented to the meeting by Galway County Council Senior Engineer [Active Travel], Paula Higgins, it showed that two of the projects had been completed at Scoil Bhaile Nua [N59] near Moycullen and St. Paul’s SS, Oughterard.

Two other schools are in Round 2 for funding – Scoil Sailearna, Indreabhán and Scoil na bhForbacha – while nine other schools are further back at Round 4 in the application procedure.

Those nine schools are: Scoil Sheámais Naofa, Bearna; Scoil Cholmain Tuairíní, Moycullen; Scoil Cholmcille, Ros a’Mhíl, Baile na hAbhann; Scoil Cholmcille, An Tulach, Baile na hAbhann; Scoil St. Annin’s, Roscahill; Scoile Náisiúnta, Thir na Fhia, Leitir Móir; Scoil Bhride, Tir na Cille, An Mám; Scoil Naomh Ciarán, Cill Chiarán; and Scoil Fhairhe, An Fháirce.

Paula Higgins’ report pointed out that the SRTS scheme is managed by An Taisce, funded by the NTA [National Transport Authority], and constructed by Galway County Council.

The meeting heard from Paula Higgins that the SRTS scheme had been a very popular and successful one, involving 22 schools around the county.

Cllr. Eileen Mannion [FG] said that safety around schools had to be a top priority with the onus on measures being put in place to slow down the traffic.

She said that there were real safety concerns across many villages in North Conamara, including Roundstone, where a safe pedestrian crossing and footpath repairs were needed as a matter of urgency.

Cllr. Noel Thomas [Ind. Irl.] said that the possibility of a bus lane from Moycullen into Galway City should be examined while Cllr. Pádraig Mac an Iomaire [FG] said that a timeframe needed to put on the works for the Safe Schools programme.

Cllr. Máirtín Lee [FF] said that it was very important to keep up progress in relation to the Safe Routes to School Scheme. “When it comes to schools, safety has to be the top priority,” said Cllr. Lee.

Paula Higgins told councillors that they would be given a briefing on the progress of the SRTS scheme by the end of the year.

Pictured: Cllr. Eileen Mannion…safety around schools a top priority.