Composer Jane to introduce new work in Clifden

It’s busy times for Galway-based composer Jane O’Leary whose music will be performed across Ireland and in New York over the coming weeks. First off is a concert in Clifden’s Station House Theatre, on Tuesday next, February 19, at 8pm at which a new, specially commissioned piece, Fantasia, will be performed by French harpsichordist Benjamin Alard and Baroque violinist Claire Duff.

The duo are giving a concert of Bach’s music in Clifden as part of a six-venue Music Network nationwide tour entitled Inspiring Bach, a collaboration to remind audiences why Bach’s music continues to inspire and resonate over 250 years after his death. For this tour, Music Network commissioned Jane to write a new piece that would offer a contemporary reflection on the great Baroque composer. The result is Fantasia, which brings together techniques of the 21st century and sounds of the 18th century. Jane will be introducing the piece at the Clifden concert.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.