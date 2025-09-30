  • Services

Complete Laboratory Solutions announces 140 new jobs in Galway over next 3 years

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Complete Laboratory Solutions is creating up to 140 new jobs at its Galway City facility over the next three years.

The announcement – which would bring its total workforce to 400 – marks one of the most significant expansions in its 30-year history.

“This marks one of the most exciting phases in CLS’s journey, as we scale from a national success story to a global player,” said Evelyn O’Toole, Founder and CEO of CLS.

CLS delivers testing, training, consultancy, and resourcing solutions to clients who are global leaders in the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Environmental, Food and Beverage industries.

The facility is based at the IDA Business Park on the Tuam Road, but the company also has facilities in Ros Muc and Dublin.

The announcement follows a €9m upskilling programme, supported by IDA Ireland.

 

 

