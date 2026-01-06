Competitively priced commercial property remains crucial to attracting FDI to Galway

The availability of attractive, competitively priced commercial property remains crucial for attracting and retaining foreign direct investment (FDI) in Galway, according to IDA Ireland’s new manager in the West.

Regional Manager West Region, Noeleen Hussey – who joined the IDA from Enterprise Ireland and replaced Ricky Conneely who relocated to North America with the organisation – said a thriving commercial property market was essential to the West’s success in attracting overseas investors.

The IDA Ireland Strategy 2025-2029 commits the organisation to delivering a third ‘advanced building solution’ at Parkmore IDA Business and Technology Park, providing more space for FDI companies.

Ms Hussey also cited high-profile projects progressing at Crown Square and Bonham Quay, which will provide ‘garde A’ office space and boost “the region’s capacity to accommodate client companies and attract fresh investment”.

“IDA Ireland collaborates closely with the private sector to provide tailored, cost-effective property solutions for FDI clients. Support from the private sector has enabled the provision of suitable office space for FDI companies establishing a presence in Galway City,” Ms Hussey said.

She said that “continued investment in critical infrastructure will be vital in maintaining Galway’s competitiveness for FDI”.

“As global competition for investment intensifies, ensuring Galway remains an attractive destination should remain a central priority throughout the implementation of IDA Ireland’s strategy, supporting economic recovery and sustainable growth in the region,” added Ms Hussey.

The IDA said challenges in 2026 included heightened competition, capacity constraints, geopolitical uncertainty, and rapid technological change, but it has identified four key growth drivers: digitalisation and AI, semiconductors, health, and sustainability.

It said these areas will “unlock a range of interconnected opportunities” in life sciences, international financial services, high value manufacturing, engineering, technology and content and consumer services.

“Transformation remains central to the strategy, with a sustained focus on helping clients enhance competitiveness and productivity through talent development, digitalisation, innovation, and sustainable practices.

“Creating optimal conditions for both new and existing investors is a cornerstone of IDA Ireland’s work in Galway.

“The region’s strong value proposition of skilled workers, robust connectivity, top-quality third-level institutions, and modern infrastructure has fostered a dynamic business ecosystem.

“This culture of innovation and collaboration supports enduring partnerships between FDI companies and local stakeholders, further enhancing the region’s investment appeal,” Ms Hussey added.

Pictured: Noeleen Hussey… continued investment.