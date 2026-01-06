Competitively priced commercial property remains crucial to attracting FDI to Galway

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
The availability of attractive, competitively priced commercial property remains crucial for attracting and retaining foreign direct investment (FDI) in Galway, according to IDA Ireland’s new manager in the West.
Regional Manager West Region, Noeleen Hussey – who joined the IDA from Enterprise Ireland and replaced Ricky Conneely who relocated to North America with the organisation – said a thriving commercial property market was essential to the West’s success in attracting overseas investors.
The IDA Ireland Strategy 2025-2029 commits the organisation to delivering a third ‘advanced building solution’ at Parkmore IDA Business and Technology Park, providing more space for FDI companies.
Ms Hussey also cited high-profile projects progressing at Crown Square and Bonham Quay, which will provide ‘garde A’ office space and boost “the region’s capacity to accommodate client companies and attract fresh investment”.
“IDA Ireland collaborates closely with the private sector to provide tailored, cost-effective property solutions for FDI clients. Support from the private sector has enabled the provision of suitable office space for FDI companies establishing a presence in Galway City,” Ms Hussey said.
She said that “continued investment in critical infrastructure will be vital in maintaining Galway’s competitiveness for FDI”.
“As global competition for investment intensifies, ensuring Galway remains an attractive destination should remain a central priority throughout the implementation of IDA Ireland’s strategy, supporting economic recovery and sustainable growth in the region,” added Ms Hussey.
The IDA said challenges in 2026 included heightened competition, capacity constraints, geopolitical uncertainty, and rapid technological change, but it has identified four key growth drivers: digitalisation and AI, semiconductors, health, and sustainability.
It said these areas will “unlock a range of interconnected opportunities” in life sciences, international financial services, high value manufacturing, engineering, technology and content and consumer services.
“Transformation remains central to the strategy, with a sustained focus on helping clients enhance competitiveness and productivity through talent development, digitalisation, innovation, and sustainable practices.
“Creating optimal conditions for both new and existing investors is a cornerstone of IDA Ireland’s work in Galway.
“The region’s strong value proposition of skilled workers, robust connectivity, top-quality third-level institutions, and modern infrastructure has fostered a dynamic business ecosystem.
“This culture of innovation and collaboration supports enduring partnerships between FDI companies and local stakeholders, further enhancing the region’s investment appeal,” Ms Hussey added.
Pictured: Noeleen Hussey… continued investment.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway drivers spend 62 hours a year in traffic
Galway drivers lost an average of 62 hours – or more than two and a half days – sitting in traffi...
Five ways Galway can build healthier habits this January
January is a natural time to reset routines, and people across Galway are being encouraged to foc...
Complete lack of clarity on Portiuncula maternity plans
NO commitment has been given that full maternity services will ever be restored at Portiuncula Ho...
Iconic Galway bookstore reflects on busy year – and growing trend towards Irish writers
DEMAND for books written by Irish authors remains strong with customers actively seeking out Iris...
Storm Éowyn sees Mace Head experience highest gust ever recorded in Ireland
ONE explosive event dominated the tale of Irish weather in 2025 – the most violent recorded storm...
Voter wins apology after he was denied his ballot
The Returning Officer for Galway West has apologised to a Portuguese man who was wrongly denied a...
Plans will advance to breathe new life into visitor centre at Aughrim
Plans to ‘revitalise’ the Battle of Aughrim visitor centre will be advanced in 2026. Galway Co...
Leaving Cert student thanks community for ‘unreal support’ since brain tumour diagnosis
A County Galway teenager has hailed the ‘unreal support’ he has received since he was diagnosed w...
Camogie Club launches third South Galway Operation Transformation Programme
Last year over 400 determined participants made it their healthy start to a New Year – and this y...