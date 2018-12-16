Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a mixed use development at Headford Road in the city have successfully appealed a condition of the planning permission.
Earlier this year, Cleverson Limited was granted permission for a 3-storey building with retail units and a gym close to IMC cinema at Galway Retail Park.
However the company appealed a condition of the planning permission which required a payment of 260 thousand euro in lieu of parking.
Company successfully appeals financial requirement for mixed use Headford Road development
