Company successfully appeals financial requirement for mixed use Headford Road development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developers of a mixed use development at Headford Road in the city have successfully appealed a condition of the planning permission.

Earlier this year, Cleverson Limited was granted permission for a 3-storey building with retail units and a gym close to IMC cinema at Galway Retail Park.

However the company appealed a condition of the planning permission which required a payment of 260 thousand euro in lieu of parking.

