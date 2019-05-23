Company enters new dimension

A local interior design company has launched an innovative 3D service that is presenting animated interiors and exteriors of buildings, bringing them technically to life.

Connemara couple, Magda Walecka, an architectural designer, and Jacek Staniewski, a quality engineer, are bringing structural projects to life through 3D visualisations and animations.

“Visuals have become the most important medium to carry information. Static images reflect an idea and have proven to achieve better communication between designers and our clients,” explained Jacek.

“3D visualizations are the effective tool in presenting the project to the client and this also allows us to add important value in planning applications. People really love a visual of what their home or building space will actually look like and we needed to create a platform in which we could do this.”

After designing and building their own passive house in Roscahill, it gave them a realisation of the importance of how 3D visualizations can help to save time, money and well ease up on the stress of a build.

“We outsourced materials from Ireland and Europe and managed the whole process of building. We trialed the 3D visualizations on this entire process and knew we needed to bring it into our business for our clients. While being in this process of designing and building our own home, it gave us a unique perspective of challenges that our clients might experience. We know that being a functional space, nature compatible, coming in within budget and on time are what our clients need,” added Magda.