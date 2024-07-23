Commuters are stranded if evening service goes

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
COMMUTING workers would be left stranded if the cancellation of the evening bus service between Galway and Ballinasloe goes ahead.
That’s according to Cllr Evelyn Parsons, who said that there was outrage in Ballinasloe that this service is due to be terminated this week.
At a meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council, she headed calls for the 6.30pm Citylink 763 service out of Galway to be maintained, after plans were announced to end it later this month.
It currently serves commuters with stops in Oranmore, Craughwell, Loughrea, Kilreekil and Ballinasloe.
Cllr Parsons told the meeting that this is the third service from Galway to Ballinasloe to be cancelled – with reference to the recent losses of the Bus Eireann and Aircoach services.
Cllr Parsons described as “outrageous” the lack of accessibility from Galway city to Ballinasloe and particularly in the evenings.
She told the recent meeting of Ballinasloe Municipal Council that the latest cancellation of the Galway to Ballinasloe service was intolerable.
“This fresh cut to the Citylink route is extremely worrying for East Galway, Ballinasloe, and beyond,” she said.
“In a Just Transition area where livelihoods from peat extraction have ceased, public transport cuts are forcing reliance on cars, damaging public trust and showing disregard for people in the West.”
The matter had earlier been raised at a meeting of the Loughrea Municipal Council, where Cllr Shane Curley said that the move flew in the face of commitments made as part of the Council’s Climate Action Plan.
Cllr Curley said he had already received several representations – from students in particular who would now have to drive or get a lift to university in Galway, adding to congestion on county and city roads.
“It is in our Climate Action Plan that we need to reduce the number of car kilometres – and here we are, doing our best to increase them [by reducing bus services]. It makes no sense,” he said.
If the cut goes ahead, it means that the last bus serving this route would now depart at 6pm, which would leave many students in particular struggling to make it in time to the Coach Station.
Pictured: Cllr Evelyn Parsons…bus demand.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
O’Gorman art and literature collection donated to University of Galway
A literary collection owned by the late entrepreneur, historian and supporter of the arts, the la...
Galway tribute to those who died in past wars or on UN peacekeeping service
The Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Peter Keane, and members of Galway City Council participated...
Galway City Museum is recognized as a Tripadvisor traveller-favourite attraction
Galway City Museum has been recognised in Tripadivsor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024 – placi...
Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park
There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin ...
University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project
University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surv...
Sport of cricket hopes to expand its boundaries
The Connacht Cricket Union (CCU) has warned that apathy from the people and clubs involved in the...
Fantastic line-up featured at South Galway Bay Music Festival
The South Galway Bay Music Festival is set to return for its third year, promising three nights o...
Inspection finds perfect compliance at Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe
A HIQA inspection of Nightingale Nursing Home near Ballinasloe has found high standards. The cent...
Pat McDonagh says “danger on the horizon” for small businesses if 9% VAT rate isn’t reintroduced
Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh says there is “danger on the horizon” for small businesse...