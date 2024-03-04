  • Services

Services

Community in fear over increase in anti-social behaviour in Tuam

Published:

Community in fear over increase in anti-social behaviour in Tuam
Share story:

People in Tuam are living in fear over an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Tuam area, according to a local councillor.

Videos have been circulating online of cars being damaged and other violent incidents, with worries it may be linked to drugs activity.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Councillor Donagh Killilea says there are calls to bring it to the attention of the Justice Minister, and to see if the Criminal Assets Bereau can investigate.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Killilea, says something has to be done soon:

The post Community in fear over increase in anti-social behaviour in Tuam appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Policing meeting hears of major concerns over Galway teens using “laughing gas”

A policing meeting has heard of major concerns over the use of “laughing gas” by teen...

no_space
Disappointment that new Knocknacarra primary care centre won’t have GP surgery

Disappointment has been expressed that the new primary care centre planned for Knocknacarra will ...

no_space
Wildlands in Moycullen seeking permission for major expansion of holiday cabins

Wildlands in Moycullen is seeking planning permission for a major expansion of 19 additional holi...

no_space
Deacon ascends to the top of Galway City Council!

A deacon will be unveiled as Galway City Council’s new Chief Executive today (Monday). Galway ...

no_space
One in every five commercial premises in Galway City are vacant

New figures show that one in every five commercial premises in Galway City are lying empty. An...

no_space
Galway Courthouse could move to Dyke Road

A new, larger courthouse for Galway could be incorporated into plans for a mixed-use development ...

no_space
Palestinian solidarity group in Gaeltacht to hold public information meeting on apartheid free zones

A Palestinian solidarity group based in the Gaeltacht is holding a public information meeting tom...

no_space
Five crew members rescued by Coast Guard after getting into difficulty off Inis Mór this morning

Five crew members have been rescued following an emergency call this morning near Inis Mor. Short...

no_space
Inspection finds excellent standards at nursing home in Ballinasloe

An inspection carried out by HIQA has found excellent standards at a nursing home in Ballinasloe....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up