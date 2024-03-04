Community in fear over increase in anti-social behaviour in Tuam
People in Tuam are living in fear over an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Tuam area, according to a local councillor.
Videos have been circulating online of cars being damaged and other violent incidents, with worries it may be linked to drugs activity.
Councillor Donagh Killilea says there are calls to bring it to the attention of the Justice Minister, and to see if the Criminal Assets Bereau can investigate.
Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Killilea, says something has to be done soon:
