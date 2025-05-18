Community groups across Galway invited to join new "Nature Network"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Community groups across Galway have been invited to come together to plant the ‘seeds of sustainability’ through the launch of a new platform called Nature Network.

The platform is designed to connect Galway’s community groups so they can share practical knowledge and inspire climate action.

The ‘Nature Network initiative’ will connect like-minded groups, individuals and organisations who care about their community and would like to learn more about the environment.

The initiative is supported by SICAP, a targeted programme supporting community initiatives and those who are most in need, ensuring people receive tailored supports.

The launch event of the Network will take place on Tuesday at the Ard Rí House Hotel in Tuam from 7pm to 9pm.

CEO of Galway Rural Development (GRD) Steve Dolan said they are aiming to help groups become more environmentally aware.